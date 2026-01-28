NY Mets face harsh truth about Freddy Peralta amid contract extension rumors

The New York Mets and Freddy Peralta may look like a match made in heaven. However, some things aren’t destined to last long. According to a report, that could be the case for the starting pitcher arriving in Queens for the 2026 MLB season.

“Peralta may be open to [re-signing], but unless the Mets change their philosophy, I can’t imagine they’ll get a deal done,” Steve Phillips commented on MLB Network.

Peralta recently made one thing clear about a potential extension with the Mets, hinting it’s still too early to tell. But the Orange and Blue may instead be finding out the writing was on the wall this whole time.

“Especially because Peralta has to be highly motivated to get the big payday moving forward. I think he’ll listen, but I can’t imagine they get a deal done before he goes to free agency.”

David Stearns of the New York Mets at American Family Field

Mets’ tendencies

Under David Stearns’ guidance, the Mets have made their intentions clear to the rest of MLB regarding free-agent signings and contract extensions. Committing big bucks long-term to pitchers is not something New York is particularly fond of.

“Peralta’s not gotten his payday yet, and he’s 29 years old. In 2027, he is going to want a payday. [Meanwhile,] David Stearns has been reluctant to give any starting pitcher more than a three-year deal. That’s why he traded for Peralta,” Phillips added.

Peralta’s contract

Entering the fifth season of the five-year, $15.5 million extension he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, Peralta will be playing on a contract year in 2026. As he arrives in Queens ahead of a crucial season for the Mets, the move increasingly looks like a rental. Stearns and company should know by now: you live by the sword, you die by the sword.