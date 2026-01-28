NY Yankees eyeing strong response to NY Mets’ trade for Freddy Peralta

The New York Yankees showed interest in Freddy Peralta, but that only fueled the New York Mets’ desire to acquire him before the Bronx Bombers could get their hands on the starting pitcher. Now, that only means the Yankees are still in dire need for an ace in MLB.

As reported by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees are among a long list of baseball clubs still shopping for a starting pitcher ahead of spring training and Opening Day 2026.

Other organizations on the lookout include the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, and Arizona Diamondbacks. However, the list extends even further with a team like the Philadelphia Phillies potentially on it, as well.

Spring training approaches

With pitchers and catchers scheduled to report for spring training in the second week of February, time is definitely of the essence for the Yankees. Meanwhile, their cross-town rivals in Queens can sit back and watch as the Bronx Bombers descend into mayhem, still lacking a bona fide ace for the 2026 MLB season.

Freddy Peralta in action

The Yankees recently responded by acquiring former Mets pitcher Dom Hamel, bringing in some pitching relief. Still, the organization knows a waiver pickup is hardly enough to call it a day and roll with the current rotation.

As a result, the work is just getting started for Brian Cashman and company. Moreover, after competing with the Orange and Blue all winter long, the Pinstripers are now racing against the clock as well.

Pitcher remains Yankees’ Achilles’ heel

The offseason has been long enough for the Yankees to address their injury-riddled pitching rotation. However, with time becoming increasingly finite in the Bronx, the Pinstripers have yet to land an established starting pitcher for the 2026 MLB campaign. The fact that the Mets came away with Peralta only adds insult to injury.

Free agency isn’t the only option, though. The Yankees could make a trade to upgrade the bullpen, but missing out on Peralta took one of the most appealing options off the board. The truth remains, the Yankees are staring at a glaring hole—filled with question marks and injury concerns—across both the rotation and bullpen.

If it’s any consolation, the Bronx Bombers aren’t alone in their desperate pursuit. But that also means the Yankees aren’t alone on the market. Finding themselves surrounded by competitors in a market running short on options could force desperate moves—or, perhaps even worse, leave the Yankees walking away empty-handed.

