MLB News: Freddy Peralta makes one thing clear on a possible extension with the NY Mets

The New York Mets addressed multiple offseason needs, but few moves carried more long-term intrigue than the acquisition of Freddy Peralta, a proven frontline starter arriving at a moment when stability atop the rotation has been elusive.

Beyond the immediate impact on the mound, Peralta’s arrival naturally sparked conversation about his future beyond 2026. With only one year of club control remaining, speculation has followed him from the moment the deal was finalized.

During that introductory availability, the right-hander made it clear that long-term considerations are not his priority right now. Instead, the focus is firmly on adapting to a new environment, new teammates, and a new organizational culture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will a long-term commitment come later?

Peralta echoed that approach when asked directly about an extension, offering a measured response that emphasized adjustment over negotiations. “I just got here,” he said. “I think that I’ve got to… share time with my teammates, think about different ideas, learn about everybody, coaches, the organization in general, and then we can see.”

Freddy Peralta #51 with the Brewers pitches during the first inning against the Dodgers. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Advertisement

Why Peralta changes the rotation’s outlook

see also MLB Rumors: Mariners, Reds among suitors for 49-home run slugger as Spring Training approaches

At 29, Freddy Peralta has been among baseball’s most reliable starters since becoming a full-time member of the Brewers’ rotation in 2021. Over the last five seasons, he owns a 3.30 ERA with an elite 29.6 percent strikeout rate, along with durability that has kept him on the mound consistently.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Mets prioritize a long-term extension for Freddy Peralta? Should the Mets prioritize a long-term extension for Freddy Peralta? already voted 0 people

Advertisement

For now, Peralta is set to lead a Mets rotation that blends experience and youth, alongside Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, and David Peterson. Whether that leadership role extends beyond 2026 remains an open question—but one that may grow louder as the season unfolds.