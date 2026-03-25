Phillies bring back Oscar Mercado to add depth after Johan Rojas suspension

The Philadelphia Phillies moved quickly to address their outfield depth after Johan Rojas received an 80-game suspension, bringing back a familiar name in Oscar Mercado. The 31-year-old outfielder returns for his third stint with the organization since 2022.

According to MLB Trade Rumors’ Steve Adams, “It’s only natural to see Philadelphia bring in some familiar outfield depth,” as the team looks to stabilize its roster following Rojas’ absence.

Mercado spent most of last season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he hit .249 with 11 home runs and 40 stolen bases. While he may not be expected to play a major role immediately, his experience provides insurance for a team now dealing with reduced outfield options.

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Phillies prioritize depth with young options in play

Philadelphia is expected to open the season with top prospect Justin Crawford in center field. However, the 22-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut and posted modest numbers this spring, increasing the need for reliable depth behind him.

Oscar Mercado #24 of the Phillies poses for a portrait on February 20, 2025. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Veteran presence offers flexibility moving forward

Mercado’s return is less about immediate impact and more about roster flexibility. With experience in the majors and strong minor league production, he provides a low-risk option for a team adjusting to Rojas’ suspension.

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As the season unfolds, the Phillies will rely on both youth and depth to navigate the outfield situation, with Mercado serving as a potential fallback option.