Trending topics:
NBA

Most consecutive losses in NBA history: Which teams have the longest losing streaks?

Losing can define an era as much as winning. In NBA history, certain seasons spiraled beyond control, turning repeated defeats into lasting marks that reshaped franchises and their futures.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Jarvis Varnado, James Nunnally, James Anderson and Elliot Williams #of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014.
© Scott Halleran/Getty ImagesJarvis Varnado, James Nunnally, James Anderson and Elliot Williams #of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014.

Some NBA teams have endured stretches where losses accumulated game after game, turning competitive seasons into record-setting slides. These streaks often unfolded amid roster instability and rebuilding efforts that failed to gain traction.

The longest losing streaks reveal more than poor results. They highlight moments when teams struggled to adjust, coaching changes came too late and morale declined as defeats became routine across weeks of regular-season play.

From expansion-era franchises to modern rebuilds, some prolonged downturns remain part of the league’s statistical record, serving as stark reminders of how quickly seasons can unravel when losses refuse to stop.

Advertisement

Which NBA teams have the longest losing streaks?

In NBA history, two franchises sit atop the list for the most consecutive regular-season losses: the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons, each with 28 straight defeats.

Philadelphia’s skid stretched across two seasons, beginning in March 2015 and ending in December 2015, while Detroit’s occurred in the 2023–24 season, tying the all-time mark within one campaign.

Advertisement
The Philadelphia 76ers in 2014 (Source: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers in 2014 (Source: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s infamous run came during the height of the club’s “Process” era, a period defined by rebuilding and roster overhaul. After finishing the 2014–15 regular season with a woeful record, the Sixers carried their slide into the next season, ultimately snapping the streak with a 103–91 victory over the Lakers on December 1, 2015.

Advertisement

That prolonged downturn has since become a cautionary tale about extended adversity and franchise strategy. Detroit’s descent in 2023–24 was historic in its own right: the Pistons lost 28 consecutive games in a single season, setting the longest losing streak within one campaign in league history.

Their skid began with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 30, 2023, and didn’t finally end until December 30, 2023 with a dramatic overtime win over the Toronto Raptors.

Advertisement

Behind these franchise lows, several other teams have also endured notable stretches of defeat. The Cleveland Cavaliers and a 2013–14 iteration of the Sixers each lost 26 straight games, while teams like the Vancouver Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Bobcats have 23-game losing streaks on their records.

TeamSeason(s)Losing streak
Philadelphia 76ers2014-15, 2015-1628 games
Detroit Pistons2023-2428 games
Philadelphia 76ers2013-1426 games
Cleveland Cavaliers2010-1126 games
Cleveland Cavaliers1981-82, 1982-8324 games
Charlotte Bobcats2011-1223 games
Denver Nuggets1997-9823 games
Vancouver Grizzlies1995-9623 games
Detroit Pistons1979-80, 1980-8121 games
Houston Rockets2020-2120 games
Los Angeles Clippers1993-94, 1994-9520 games
Dallas Mavericks1993-9420 games
New York Knicks1984-85, 1985-8620 games
San Diego Clippers1981–8219 games
Los Angeles Clippers1988–8919 games
Dallas Mavericks1992–9319 games
Vancouver Grizzlies1995–9619 games
Orlando Magic2003–0419 games
Memphis Grizzlies2017–1819 games
New Jersey Nets2008–09, 2009–1019 games
Philadelphia 76ers1971–72, 1972–7319 games
Utah Jazz1981–8218 games
Boston Celtics2006–0718 games
Charlotte Bobcats2012–1318 games
New York Knicks2018–1918 games
San Antonio Spurs2023–2418 games
Minnesota Timberwolves2010–11, 2011–1218 games
Advertisement
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
Is VJ Edgecombe playing today, December 26, for 76ers vs Bulls?
NBA

Is VJ Edgecombe playing today, December 26, for 76ers vs Bulls?

Is Joel Embiid playing today, December 26, for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls?
NBA

Is Joel Embiid playing today, December 26, for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls?

NBA teams with the most playoff appearances: Which franchises have reached the postseason more times?
NBA

NBA teams with the most playoff appearances: Which franchises have reached the postseason more times?

How Modern Technology Shapes the iGaming Experience
Sin categoría

How Modern Technology Shapes the iGaming Experience

Better Collective Logo