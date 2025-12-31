Most consecutive losses in NBA history: Which teams have the longest losing streaks?

Some NBA teams have endured stretches where losses accumulated game after game, turning competitive seasons into record-setting slides. These streaks often unfolded amid roster instability and rebuilding efforts that failed to gain traction.

The longest losing streaks reveal more than poor results. They highlight moments when teams struggled to adjust, coaching changes came too late and morale declined as defeats became routine across weeks of regular-season play.

From expansion-era franchises to modern rebuilds, some prolonged downturns remain part of the league’s statistical record, serving as stark reminders of how quickly seasons can unravel when losses refuse to stop.

Which NBA teams have the longest losing streaks?

In NBA history, two franchises sit atop the list for the most consecutive regular-season losses: the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons, each with 28 straight defeats.

Philadelphia’s skid stretched across two seasons, beginning in March 2015 and ending in December 2015, while Detroit’s occurred in the 2023–24 season, tying the all-time mark within one campaign.

The Philadelphia 76ers in 2014 (Source: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s infamous run came during the height of the club’s “Process” era, a period defined by rebuilding and roster overhaul. After finishing the 2014–15 regular season with a woeful record, the Sixers carried their slide into the next season, ultimately snapping the streak with a 103–91 victory over the Lakers on December 1, 2015.

That prolonged downturn has since become a cautionary tale about extended adversity and franchise strategy. Detroit’s descent in 2023–24 was historic in its own right: the Pistons lost 28 consecutive games in a single season, setting the longest losing streak within one campaign in league history.

Their skid began with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 30, 2023, and didn’t finally end until December 30, 2023 with a dramatic overtime win over the Toronto Raptors.

Behind these franchise lows, several other teams have also endured notable stretches of defeat. The Cleveland Cavaliers and a 2013–14 iteration of the Sixers each lost 26 straight games, while teams like the Vancouver Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Bobcats have 23-game losing streaks on their records.

Team Season(s) Losing streak Philadelphia 76ers 2014-15, 2015-16 28 games Detroit Pistons 2023-24 28 games Philadelphia 76ers 2013-14 26 games Cleveland Cavaliers 2010-11 26 games Cleveland Cavaliers 1981-82, 1982-83 24 games Charlotte Bobcats 2011-12 23 games Denver Nuggets 1997-98 23 games Vancouver Grizzlies 1995-96 23 games Detroit Pistons 1979-80, 1980-81 21 games Houston Rockets 2020-21 20 games Los Angeles Clippers 1993-94, 1994-95 20 games Dallas Mavericks 1993-94 20 games New York Knicks 1984-85, 1985-86 20 games San Diego Clippers 1981–82 19 games Los Angeles Clippers 1988–89 19 games Dallas Mavericks 1992–93 19 games Vancouver Grizzlies 1995–96 19 games Orlando Magic 2003–04 19 games Memphis Grizzlies 2017–18 19 games New Jersey Nets 2008–09, 2009–10 19 games Philadelphia 76ers 1971–72, 1972–73 19 games Utah Jazz 1981–82 18 games Boston Celtics 2006–07 18 games Charlotte Bobcats 2012–13 18 games New York Knicks 2018–19 18 games San Antonio Spurs 2023–24 18 games Minnesota Timberwolves 2010–11, 2011–12 18 games