NY Mets ink deals with two players ahead of spring training

The New York Mets have been generating significant buzz with their recent roster additions for the upcoming season. Following a disappointing conclusion to last year’s campaign, the Mets are now in an optimistic position, having secured several key players and announcing two more signings ahead of spring training.

In a recent announcement on their official social media platforms, the Mets revealed the signing of two players to minor league contracts for the next season: right-handed pitcher Craig Kimbrel and catcher Austin Barnes. Both players have received invitations to spring training, where they’ll have the opportunity to showcase their skills.

With these minor league additions, the Mets are focusing on spring training camps as they evaluate potential candidates for inclusion in the 40-man roster for the upcoming season.

Beyond these recent signings, the Mets have already stirred excitement with significant offseason acquisitions for the 2026 MLB season. Among them is a former Astros player, set to bolster the lineup alongside new arrival Bo Bichette.

Mets’ minor league roster additions

With the major league roster seemingly solidified with stars like Juan Soto, Bo Bichette, and Edwin Diaz, the spotlight shifts to those in spring training who aim to make a mark and earn a spot for the regular season.

Craig Kimbrel (RP)

Austin Barnes (C)

Christian Arroyo (INF)

Grae Kessinger (INF)

Mike Baumann (RP)

Robinson Martínez (RP)

Trey McGough (LHP)

Cleiner Ramirez (OF)

Johnderis Sanchez (SS)

Michalle Mercedes (SS)

Sebastian Toro (SS)

Elvis Teran (OF)

Royner Bravo (OF)

Frank Moreno (C)

Adrian La Rosa (C)

These players are gearing up to demonstrate their abilities, aiming to catch the attention of the Mets’ coaching staff and secure their place for the challenging 2026 season.

