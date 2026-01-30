Jayson Tatum injury update: Celtics receive potential return date for their star

The Boston Celtics remain among the top three teams in the standings after a strong NBA season that has exceeded early expectations. Boston has continued to compete at a high level, and their consistency has been especially notable following the injury to star forward Jayson Tatum, which many believed would significantly derail their campaign.

Jayson Tatum is reportedly on track to return to the Boston Celtics in the latter portion of the 2025–26 NBA season. In HoopsHype’s Around the Beat, CLNS Media Celtics writer Bobby Manning revealed that the Boston superstar could make his on-court comeback by March, a timeline that has generated optimism across the organization and its fan base.

“He has said that he wants his first game back to be at TD Garden,” Manning explained. “I am looking at late February, early March for him to resume five-on-five contact activity and ramp up toward a return. If he has that month-long window before the playoffs, it is feasible to see him back in the lineup by mid-March and fully ramped up for the postseason.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manning also noted that, according to medical opinions he consulted, the highest risk period for re-injury typically falls between four and six months after surgery. With Tatum reportedly past that threshold, each additional month of recovery significantly reduces the probability of setbacks and improves his overall outlook heading into the playoffs.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Advertisement

Doubt surrounding Tatum’s return

Tatum’s return is highly anticipated, but uncertainty still surrounds how effective he will be once he steps back on the court. Historically, players recovering from severe injuries often require extended time to regain peak form, which continues to fuel debate among analysts and fans.

Advertisement

see also Lakers reportedly pursue trade for Cavs’ De’Andre Hunter to bolster defense around Luka Doncic

The situation is particularly intriguing considering that early projections indicated Tatum would miss the entire year after suffering a torn Achilles tendon during the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. That expectation initially shaped Boston’s long-term planning and roster management decisions.

Advertisement

Despite those projections, Tatum aggressively attacked his rehabilitation program and made significant progress. Recent reports indicated that he even considered a return this NBA season, although he later re-evaluated the idea in light of Boston’s unexpected success without him and concerns about disrupting the team’s current chemistry.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla publicly dismissed any notion that Tatum’s return could negatively affect the locker room, emphasizing that the Celtics would gladly welcome their franchise cornerstone back into the lineup. Manning reiterated that March remains a realistic window, though the final decision will depend on medical clearance and Tatum’s physical response in the coming weeks.

Advertisement