NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provides concerning injury update on veteran infielder

While teams always aim to be at their best heading into the MLB season opener, setbacks often occur. That’s exactly what happened with the New York Mets after Carlos Mendoza announced an injury to one of their infielders.

This time, the name in the spotlight is former Astros player Grae Kessinger, who, according to Mark Feinsand on his X account, suffered a pretty significant injury to his hamstring.

The situation now looks a bit more complicated than expected. The insider also revealed that, according to manager Mendoza, the often-feared surgery is “on the table.”

While there’s still no official confirmation on the next steps regarding the injury, Kessinger is expected to be sidelined for eight to twelve weeks. The first headache for the Mets has already arrived.

Grae Kessinger #79 of the New York Mets.

Options being considered by Mendoza

As the 2026 Spring Training unfolds, Mendoza is carefully evaluating his infield depth. With Opening Day approaching, Mendoza has several reliable options to bridge the gap; Vidal Brujan stands out as a frontrunner due to his exceptional defensive versatility and speed, while Ronny Mauricio provides a high-upside power bat as he continues to reclaim his form post-ACL recovery.

Additionally, Jackson Cluff remains a steady dark-horse candidate after a productive Triple-A campaign, offering the Mets a specialized defensive glove if they choose to prioritize run prevention.