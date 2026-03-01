Tigers’ star Tarik Skubal opens up about pitching in one game of the World Baseball Classic

After winning his arbitration hearing, Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers are gearing up for the upcoming regular season. However, before that happens, Skubal has set his sights on representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, which is fast approaching.

In a recent interview on the Flipping Bats Podcast, Skubal discussed his decision to pitch in just one game for Team USA in the tournament. “If this tournament was in the middle of the season like hockey, I’d have no problem throwing in both games for Team USA,” Skubal explained.

Skubal further elaborated on his decision, addressing expectations for his contribution to the team. “If you look at my velocity as the year progresses, I’m just not built up to throw four or five innings at 99-101 mph. I’m just not there yet,“ he remarked.

Faced with the challenge of delivering a standout performance in the WBC for Team USA in that one game, Skubal is determined to help the nation vie for the title. Japan pose the team to beat, with their status as reigning champions.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers.

USA’s pitching rotation for the WBC

Alongside Skubal, Team USA are placing its confidence in several talented pitchers on the roster, hoping to make a significant impact on the mound in this year’s World Baseball Classic.

Here is the pitching rotation for Team USA:

Game 1 Ace: Paul Skenes (RHP)

Game 2 Ace: Tarik Skubal (LHP)

Nolan McLean (RHP)

Michael Wacha (RHP)

Mason Miller (RHP)

David Bednar (RHP)

Clay Holmes (RHP)

Garrett Whitlock

Griffin Jax

With this lineup and under the leadership of Team Captain Aaron Judge, along with the talent of Bryce Harper, Team USA aspire to capture the World Baseball Classic title, marking nine years since their first win in the tournament’s history.

