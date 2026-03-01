NY Rangers get clear message from Mike Sullivan after win over Penguins without Sidney Crosby

Mike Sullivan praised the attitude of the New York Rangers in an impressive comeback win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The head coach noted that this shootout victory could be a boost before the final stretch of the season.

“I just loved our competitive spirit. I though Pittsburgh was a better team in the first period and I thought we were the better team in the second and third. It started with our compete level. So, I give the guys a lot of credit.”

The Penguins still do not have Sidney Crosby available due to injury, but they continue to show they are one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference. The NY Rangers were able to overcome that.

NY Rangers are optimistic after win over Penguins

Although Igor Shesterkin was the star of the game with 31 saves, Mike Sullivan praised the collective effort of the NY Rangers. “They responded well. I’m happy for them that we were able to get a win at home. Give these guys something to feel good about. It’ll give us something to build on.”

NY Rangers and the race to the NHL playoffs

The NY Rangers have a very difficult path to the playoffs, as they have only accumulated 53 points and are the worst team in the Eastern Conference. This has sparked many rumors about the possible departure of some players, such as Vincent Trocheck or Adam Fox.

