NY Mets might have bigger rotation plans as new option interests the team amid Framber Valdez rumors

The New York Mets are looking to get a better rotation for the upcoming MLB season. In the middle of a push to land lefty Framber Valdez, a new interest has risen and that could make the team’s rotation plans bigger than expected.

After being labeled arguably the team’s best fit for the two-time All-Star that is Valdez, the Mets are looking for a reunion with Griffin Canning. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets could consider entering Canning’s sweepstakes.

Canning was having a massive season for the Mets last year, going 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA in 16 starts. However, his MLB resurgence season came to an abrupt end as he tore his Achilles against the Braves. Canning could be available around Opening Day according to latest reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mets have competition for Canning

According to reports from Jon Heyman and Ken Rosenthal, the White Sox and the Cardinals are also interested in landing the 29-year-old RHP. Both the White Sox and Cards are looking to strengthen their rotations.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Even after an Achilles tear, Canning is looked at as a very good pitcher who will come at a cheap price due to the injury he suffered. His fastball, slider, and really tricky changeup are huge strengths of his game.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets face bold dilemma with rising star after signing Bo Bichette in MLB offseason

The Mets could have a hidden motivation to land Canning

It’s no secret that David Stearns wants to land big names. While Canning is a good player, he is not an ace, nor a superstar. The Mets could use Canning as a valuable trade piece to land an actual ace, like Tarik Skubal or Freddy Peralta.

Advertisement