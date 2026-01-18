NY Mets seen as perfect fit to land 2x All-Star following Cubs’ signing of Alex Bregman

As the weeks pass, a new MLB season slowly approaches, and several teams are looking to build a roster capable of contending. The Chicago Cubs have finally landed Alex Bregman—a move that could ultimately benefit the New York Mets, potentially opening the door for the arrival of a 2x All-Star.

What’s the story all about? MLB.com’s Travis Sawchik conducted an interesting analysis on how Bregman’s move to the Cubs could eventually position the Mets as a prime landing spot for one of the remaining free agents: Framber Valdez.

“It’s possible that, in light of signing Alex Bregman, the Cubs are done making major free-agent splashes,“ he said. In this scenario, and despite having signed Bo Bichette, the arrival of the former Astros player to Queens wouldn’t seem out of the question.

Sawchik also didn’t rule out two other potential destinations for the standout player: both the Baltimore Orioles and the San Francisco Giants have reportedly inquired. So, where will Valdez end up playing in the 2026 season?

Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros.

How much could Valdez help if he lands in Queens?

As a two-time All-Star and a proven postseason workhorse, Framber Valdez would provide the New York Mets with the durable, top-of-the-rotation lefty they’ve been missing. His elite ability to suppress home runs and eat innings—averaging 192.0 innings with a 3.66 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 2025—would offer a reliable anchor for the rotation.

Valdez is arguably the game’s most efficient contact manager; his 62% ground-ball rate since 2021 ranks fourth among all qualified arms, and he consistently leads baseball in double plays generated over that same span.

By adding Valdez, New York wouldn’t just be acquiring a veteran leader; it would be securing a quality start machine capable of stabilizing the rotation and providing the high-leverage consistency needed for a deep October run.