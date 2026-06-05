Mac Jones opens up about 49ers’ recent financial gesture

Mac Jones will play again with the San Francisco 49ers in 2026, a move that many already anticipated. For him, the decision comes down to loyalty, and he remains highly appreciative of his recent salary increase.

Mac Jones will suit up again for the San Francisco 49ers in 2026. As a backup quarterback, he did an exceptional job last season, so it was highly expected that the organization would keep him around. They even rewarded him with a pay bump, which he was incredibly grateful to receive.

Now with an extra $300,000 added to his salary for the 2026 season, Jones didn’t hesitate to thank the organization that gave him a fresh start last year. “I love the Yorks and everybody. It was good to have that gesture sent my way,” he stated.

But beyond the financial aspect, Jones wants to make the upcoming NFL season something special by building on the support he provided to Brock Purdy last year. “And for me, I want to build on it and have another good year. It’s never been really about the money for me, to be honest. I’m just glad that I’m having fun again.”

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Jones wants to stay with the 49ers

Jones still aims for a starting job, something every young quarterback desires, and he was entirely transparent about his current situation. “Obviously, you want to have a chance to start, but I also love it here, and I’m not really in the business of leaving good people, so I’m not mad about it at all,” he told reporters in a recent press conference.

49ers had the NFL’s best QB room last season. I asked Mac Jones for some insight into its detailed workings and he provided a really insightful answer: pic.twitter.com/2XhcMlB0sb — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) June 4, 2026

Last year, Jones posted a 5-3-0 record while stepping in at quarterback for the 49ers. Those five victories were huge for the franchise, quickly making him a fan favorite. His 13 touchdowns and 2,151 passing yards caught the attention of the front office, making his return a top priority.

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While Brock Purdy is the locked-in starter and fully healthy, hearing Jones say he feels even more comfortable heading into this season is a major plus for the team. “I feel like this is the first year I have had the same offensive playbook, being in the NFL,” Jones noted. “So, that’s kind of nice.”