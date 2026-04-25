NY Mets remain confident in Freddy Peralta despite his recent struggles

Freddy Peralta is one of the New York Mets’ key assets, even during a stretch where things are not going as planned. Despite that, Carlos Mendoza has reaffirmed his trust in him, even though he has struggled to complete six innings so far this MLB season.

“He did it once already, so he’ll get there. He’s an ace. I’m not worried about that. I trust him and I know that he’s more than capable to go long in the game,” the manager stated to the press.

The Mets hold a 9–17 record, with a .346 winning percentage so far this season. Can they quickly turn things around in Queens and compete in the tough NL East?

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Freddy Peralta’s numbers so far this season

Through his first six starts of the 2026 season with the New York Mets, Freddy Peralta has posted a 1-3 record with a 3.90 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 32.1 innings. While his 1.21 WHIP suggests he is still effectively limiting base runners, his primary struggle has been pitch efficiency and deep-game longevity.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets.

Peralta has found it difficult to consistently navigate through the sixth inning, reaching that mark only once in his six appearances (a quality start against the Athletics on April 12).

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In his other five starts, high pitch counts have forced early exits; notably, in his two most recent outings against the Cubs and Rockies, he was pulled after exactly 5.2 innings, finishing just one out shy of completing the sixth.

What’s next for the Mets?

Due to inclement weather, the NY Mets’ game against the Rockies postponed today, April 25, will now be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, April 26, starting at 1:40 p.m.

Following the conclusion of this series against Colorado, the Mets will continue their homestand at Citi Field with a three-game set against the Washington Nationals beginning on Tuesday, April 28. The team will then head to the West Coast to open May with a series against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.