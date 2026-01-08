Kyle Tucker’s suitors reportedly reduced to NY Mets and two more MLB teams

Days go by, minutes tick away, and decisions often take time to be made. That is the case with Kyle Tucker, who, despite having several potential suitors, has yet to determine his future. The New York Mets are pushing to land his services, though two other teams are also in the mix for his talent.

Veteran insider Jon Heyman, via @BRWalkoff, revealed those two additional teams beyond the Mets that are showing interest in bringing him to Queens. That said, one of those clubs appears to be a longer shot when it comes to actually landing him.

“It feels like the Blue Jays, Mets, or Dodgers at this point. I feel like if it’s not the Jays, the Dodgers and Mets are the most likely candidates,” Heyman said. Will Tucker ultimately choose to wear orange and blue in 2026?

Why is Tucker so highly coveted?

Kyle Tucker remains the crown jewel of the 2026 free-agent class due to his rare combination of elite plate discipline, consistent power, and high-level baserunning.

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs tosses his bat away after he hit a solo home run.

Despite an injury-hampered 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs where he posted a .266 AVG, 22 HR, and 25 SB, his career metrics—including a .865 OPS—prove he is a perennial MVP-caliber threat still in his prime at age 29. While rumors have heavily linked him to the New York Mets, his arrival in Queens is far from certain.

Latest reports from The Athletic suggest that while the Mets are “checking in,” their preference for a high-AAV, short-term deal (under four years) may struggle to compete with the Toronto Blue Jays, who are reportedly prepared to offer a much longer, record-breaking contract to secure the All-Star outfielder.