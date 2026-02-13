NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza offers first evaluation of new star Bo Bichette in spring training appearance

The New York Mets are kicking off their spring training with plenty of attention on their new infield centerpiece, All-Star Bo Bichette. Signed this offseason to a three-year, $126 million deal with opt-outs after the first two seasons, Bichette arrives in Flushing with big expectations and a new position to master.

Bichette made an immediate impression during his first day in Port St. Lucie, showing off his batting skills and competitiveness. He hit a home run in live batting practice against All-Star starter Freddy Peralta, signaling his readiness to contribute early.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared his early thoughts on the young infielder, highlighting both his talent and character. “My impression – gamer. A guy that competes. He’s going to give you a quality at-bat. Uses the whole field,” Mendoza said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also added, “It seems like the situation is never too big for him, but just the type of person and the type of guy he is. I met him a long ago and I watched him pretty much throughout his whole career since the first day he got to the big leagues… I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Bichette’s batting prowess already on display

In seven seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Bichette has established himself as one of the league’s premier hitters, posting a .294 batting average with 111 home runs, 437 RBIs, and 60 stolen bases.

Advertisement

see also Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. offers bold take on Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani

He has consistently ranked among MLB leaders in hits, recording 181 last season, second only to Bobby Witt Jr. His performance in BP indicates that he is ready to bring that production to New York immediately, despite the position change.

Advertisement

SurveyDo you think Bo Bichette will quickly adapt to third base with the Mets? Do you think Bo Bichette will quickly adapt to third base with the Mets? already voted 0 people

During his first press session of the spring, Bichette expressed enthusiasm about joining the Mets and confidence in adjusting to his new role. “Just looking forward to being here. It’s a great team. It’s an exciting city to play in. I’m excited to be here and excited to get the season started,” he said. His positive attitude and professionalism have already impressed his new teammates and coaching staff.

Advertisement