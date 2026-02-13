NY Mets star prospect warns MLB about team’s rotation for the 2026 season as Kodai Senga prepares for return

The New York Mets have high expectations for the upcoming MLB season. According to one of the best prospects on the roster, the rotation might be the reason why. Hence, he warned the league about what’s to come on the pitching department, including Kodai Senga‘s return.

Jonah Tong made his majors debut last season after dominating at Triple A squad Syracuse. He might be used here and there this season, but Tong is expected to go back to Triple A. Still, he’s worked with the rest of the Mets pitchers and he warned the MLB.

Tong said the Mets rotation will be “electric” this year. Kodai Senga will return to the mound and that also helps. Tong then said, “I think people are going to have a lot of fun watching it. It’s going to be a really fun year.“ The Mets rotation is poised to be really strong.

Will Tong be used in the majors?

The latest reports indicate that the Mets plan for Tong to start the season in Triple A to refine his breaking pitches a bit more. Still, Tong was arguably the best pitcher in the minor leagues last season. Tong posted a 1.43 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched across Double A and Triple A outings.

Jonah Tong #21 of the New York Mets

The right-handed pitcher debuted in the MLB in late August 2025, starting five games. However, he struggled with the level up as he had a 7.71 ERA. He is still viewed as a top prospect with an elite fastball, a Vulcan-style changeup, and high strikeout rate. Many compare him to none other than Tim Lincecum.

What’s the Mets rotation for 2026?

The six-man rotation for the Mets looks really clean and if it can remain healthy, there’s no reason to think the rotation can’t be one of the best in the whole majors. This is how it looks for now:

