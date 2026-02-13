Trending topics:
Steelers could reportedly make blockbuster trade for Super Bowl champion WR to continue helping Aaron Rodgers in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers could look to add a star wide receiver to give Aaron Rodgers a better opportunity to compete for the Super Bowl in 2026.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could pull off a trade for a star wide receiver to help Aaron Rodgers. According to a report by Daniel Jeremiah, if general manager Omar Khan goes all-in once again, a big splash could be announced in the coming weeks.

“If AJ Brown were to become available, if there’s other wide receivers that ended up on the trade market, they’ve already done this once with DK Metcalf. They could very easily parlay one of those third-round picks and try to free another wide receiver from somewhere else, whether that’s DJ Moore, whoever else might pop on the trade market. They have that luxury as well to be able to pull off a trade.”

Last year, Khan did everything possible to sign Metcalf in a huge trade with the Seahawks. However, throughout the season, it became very clear that Rodgers needed a WR2 to have Super Bowl aspirations, considering Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson did not meet expectations.

Steelers need a WR2

Before the trade deadline, the Steelers were part of many rumors involving names like Jakobi Meyers, Chris Olave, or Rashid Shaheed. However, they were unable to acquire any of them, and that became a burden in the second half of the 2025 season. A star wide receiver could definitely influence Aaron Rodgers’ decision of a possible comeback to Pittsburgh in 2026.

Steelers could trade for AJ Brown

In recent months, general manager Omar Khan established a plan to acquire draft capital with the goal of improving the Steelers’ roster. If Aaron Rodgers returns and Mike McCarthy trusts Will Howard, a quarterback is not necessary at the moment.

That would open the door to pursue a playmaker like AJ Brown, who, by the way, has expressed several times that he is not happy with the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown alongside Metcalf would be a formidable duo.

