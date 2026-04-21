Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas reflects on emotional 1,000th MLB hit in milestone night

The Los Angeles Dodgers delivered a dominant offensive performance in a 12-3 win over the Colorado Rockies, but the spotlight belonged to Miguel Rojas, who reached a major career milestone with his 1,000th MLB hit. In a game defined by production at the plate, Rojas’ achievement stood out as the emotional centerpiece of the night.

After the game, Rojas reflected on the significance of reaching the milestone at Coors Field, the same place where his Major League journey began. “This was the first clubhouse that I ever walked in as a Major Leaguer, and I got the opportunity to make my debut here with Clayton Kershaw on the mound,” he said according to MLB.com.

He also added, “I will never forget that moment when I got my first hit on a rainy day in Coors Field, and now I got the chance to say that I hit [No.] 1,000 here.” Rojas finished the night 3-for-3 with a home run, a sacrifice bunt, two RBIs, and a run scored, with his second hit marking the milestone.

Advertisement

The performance came as part of a broader offensive surge for Los Angeles, highlighted by a key lineup adjustment from manager Dave Roberts that immediately paid off. The milestone adds to a recent run of strong individual performances across the roster, including Shohei Ohtani extending his historic on-base streak.

1,000 CAREER HITS 👏



Miguel Rojas reaches a huge milestone, collecting his 1,000th career hit!



Miggy Ro adds another special moment in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform 🔥



Congrats, @miggyslocker !!! 🎉🇻🇪



VIA: SNLA pic.twitter.com/fGiLbADZhl — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) April 21, 2026

Dodgers’ lineup change sparks offensive explosion

Dave Roberts’ decision to flip Max Muncy and Miguel Rojas in the batting order proved decisive, as both hitters delivered flawless nights at the plate. Muncy went 4-for-4 with two home runs, while Rojas added three hits and his first long ball of the season.

Advertisement

Rojas honors journey and family in milestone moment

Beyond the numbers, Rojas emphasized the personal meaning behind reaching 1,000 hits. “I was thinking about all the people that made sacrifices for me to be in this place,” Rojas said.

He added: “That’s why 1,000 hits for me means a lot, because I came here as a defensive replacement just to fill a spot. Not many people thought I was going to have an opportunity to play this long. I never let anybody put a ceiling on me.”

SurveyWhat defines Miguel Rojas’ 1,000-hit milestone? What defines Miguel Rojas’ 1,000-hit milestone? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

For the Dodgers, the night reinforced their offensive depth. For Rojas, it marked a milestone that symbolized perseverance, longevity, and a full-circle moment at one of baseball’s most iconic ballparks.