NY Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes confident World Series claim during Jimmy Fallon appearance

Jazz Chisholm Jr. shared a bold prediction about the Yankees' championship hopes during his appearance on Jimmy Fallon as New York pursues a World Series title in 2026.

The New York Yankees remain focused on ending their World Series drought, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. made it clear that he believes this could be the year they finally accomplish that goal.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Yankees infielder expressed complete confidence in his team’s championship aspirations. “I mean, to win the World Series. (We’re gonna do it) for sure,” Chisholm said with a smile when asked about his expectations for the 2026 season.

The confidence comes despite an up-and-down campaign for Chisholm. While he continues to provide energy and excitement whenever he takes the field, the 27-year-old has not produced at his usual offensive level, entering June with a .699 OPS.

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Even so, his belief in the Yankees’ potential has not wavered as the club continues to chase the top spot in the American League East, with NY Yankees reportedly not alone in sweepstakes for Tarik Skubal adding another layer to their midseason storyline.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the Yankees attempts to turn a double play. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Chisholm Jr. remains confident in Yankees’ championship chances

Chisholm has become one of the most recognizable personalities in baseball since arriving in New York. His aggressive style of play and outspoken confidence have made him a fan favorite, and those same traits were on display during his national television appearance.

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The Yankees entered the season with legitimate World Series expectations after reaching the Fall Classic in 2024. Although they fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the organization has maintained its championship mindset while building around stars such as Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, and Chisholm.

Yankees still have work to do in competitive AL race

While Chisholm’s prediction generated headlines, there is still a long road ahead before October arrives. The Yankees remain in the playoff hunt but face stiff competition in the AL East, where every game could impact postseason positioning.

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Baseball’s postseason is notoriously unpredictable, making championship guarantees difficult to back up months in advance. Still, Chisholm’s comments reflect the confidence that exists inside the Yankees clubhouse as the team continues its pursuit of a first World Series title since 2009.