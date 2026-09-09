Aaron Boone hints NY Yankees are saving Aaron Judge for NY Mets series

Aaron Boone revealed the New York Yankees' plan for Aaron Judge, all but confirming he will be held out before the series-opener against the New York Mets.

Before Aaron Judge made his first appearance in a pinstriped uniform since May 31, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed reports of a part-time return for the star right fielder. That is still the Bronx Bombers’ plan for the 2026 MLB season.

It won’t change because Judge was unhappy with Boone pulling him in the sixth inning, nor does it change because Boone approved of Judge’s performance in his first game back. The Pinstripers are sticking to the plan, and it might all be so Judge can be fully active when the Yankees host the New York Mets on Sept. 11.

“Boone said that Judge will ‘potentially’ sit [on Thursday],” as reported by Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports. “Boone said to “probably” expect a similar innings count for Judge [Wednesday].”

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Sitting Thursday could be very telling on Judge’s status

If Judge indeed plays on an innings count on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies and sits the rubber game on Thursday entirely, then it would all but confirm that New York’s plan was to get Judge’s first full game against the Mets all along.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees.

The Subway Series, set to start on the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks across the United States, was always expected to be the reserved date for Judge’s full-time return from the stress fracture in his first right rib that cost him 99 days on the 60-day injured list (IL). However, nothing is set in stone yet, and Boone was wary of making any commitment to a fixed date.

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“We will talk about [Judge’s playing time]. I would say it’s a fluid situation these first several days of playing,” Boone stated during his press conference on Wednesday. “Just trying to get a feel for how he’s looking, feeling, recovering, and responding.”

How did Judge fare in first game back?

Stepping up to the plate at Yankee Stadium for the first time since May 24—a 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in which he went 2-for-4 with a homer—every Yankees fan in attendance knew better than to expect to see Judge in midseason form.

Facing pitches from Rockies starter Gabriel Hughes and reliever Mark Manfredi, Judge went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a flyout. He was replaced after the bottom of the sixth inning by Heliot Ramos, who happened to hit a three-run home run to center field in his first and only at-bat.

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Still, Judge’s first game back wasn’t about his stats, but rather how he felt in MLB action after a four-month absence. So far, so good, but the Yankees will still take things slow and, by the looks of it, keep saving his best for the upcoming Mets series.