NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge reflects after tying legend Joe DiMaggio with two HRs, joins franchise’s all-time elite

The lights at Yankee Stadium felt heavier than usual on Thursday night, where history, remembrance, and playoff urgency all collided. Aaron Judge provided the fireworks, belting two home runs in the New York Yankees’ 9-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. The blasts were his 360th and 361st career shots, tying him with Joe DiMaggio for fourth on the franchise’s all-time list.

With 16 games left and the season series against Boston tilted heavily in the Red Sox’s favor, the Yankees know this weekend could define their postseason path. Judge, tied with DiMaggio and chasing even bigger legends, appears determined to lead the charge.

“Just two legends, greats of the game, great all-time Yankees,” Judge said, according to MLB.com. “It’s pretty cool being on a list with them, but I think it’s even cooler getting a win.”

How does Judge’s milestone compare to Yankees legends?

Judge now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with DiMaggio, trailing only Babe Ruth (659), Mickey Mantle (536), and Lou Gehrig (493) on the Yankees’ all-time home run list. His 45 multi-homer games also rank third in franchise history, behind Ruth and Mantle.

Manager Aaron Boone underscored the magnitude of the feat: “Joe DiMaggio, in a lot of ways, transcended baseball. To be next to him on the list — he’s going to be waving as [Judge] goes by. It’s been a privilege having a front-row seat to that.”

What does this mean for the Yankees’ playoff push?

The Yankees’ offense roared back after two lopsided losses to Detroit, with Giancarlo Stanton also homering in the win. The victory kept New York (81-65) a half-game ahead of the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card race, setting up a pivotal weekend showdown at Fenway Park.

Judge acknowledged the urgency: “We haven’t had too much success against them, but there’s no better time to change it. Especially right now, getting near the end of the year, it’s time to really turn it up a notch.”

