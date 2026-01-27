NY Mets confirm stance on key decision involving Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Bo Bichette

After a busy offseason, the New York Mets now face a dilemma every club in MLB would like to have. Boasting a lineup featuring Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Bo Bichette, manager Carlos Mendoza must be wise on how he utilizes the stars.

On that note, Mendoza recently voiced a clear message, admitting the Mets could embrace an ‘all gas, no brakes’ approach with their batting lineup. “I could see Lindor, Soto, Bichette out of the gate,” Mendoza said about his early thoughts on the lineup, via @SNY_Mets on X.

The decision makes sense, considering the Mets wouldn’t benefit from leaving their best hitters on the bench instead of sending them straight to the plate. However, the lineup remains subject to change, as Mendoza and his staff may face matchups that require adjustments.

Offseason tweaks

After watching Pete Alonso sign with the Baltimore Orioles, the Mets answered with the signing of Bichette to help aid the missing firepower. As he arrives in New York, Mendoza sent Bichette a clear message on playing at third base. Still, the first two players at the bat will most likely remain unchanged.

Bo Bichette during an introductory press conference.

Last year, Lindor and Soto usually started the Mets off, with Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo going after. With the latter duo gone, Bichette will take the vacant third spot. Who will go fourth has yet to be disclosed by Mendoza and the Mets.

Lineup changes

Based on the final outing of the 2025 MLB season, the Mets will play a much different lineup on Opening Day 2026. This was the Mets’ lineup on September 28th, when they fell 4-0 to the Miami Marlins, which cost them their spot in the postseason.

1. Francisco Lindor

2. Juan Soto

3. Pete Alonso (Baltimore Orioles)

4. Brandon Nimmo (Texas Rangers)

5. Mark Vientos

6. Jeff McNeil (Athletics)

7. Francisco Alvarez

8. Ronny Mauricio

9. Tyrone Taylor

Needless to say, when New York stands up at the plate in the 2026 MLB season, it will look quite different than it did in 2025. After the heartbreaking ending to the last campaign, fans in Queens know that may not necessarily be a bad thing.

