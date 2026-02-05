Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Former NY Yankees player reportedly joins Padres for upcoming season

As the offseason draws to a close, the San Diego Padres have reportedly signed a former New York Yankees player for the upcoming season.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on.

Excitement is building among MLB fans across the U.S. as the regular season is set to kick off next month. As spring training camps ramp up, franchises are making significant roster moves. Among them are the San Diego Padres, who reportedly signed a former New York Yankees player.

According to a report by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Padres have inked a deal with Miguel Andujar for the next season. Andujar, who spent six years with the Yankees, nearly clinched the Rookie of the Year award in the 2019 MLB season.

“Outfielder Miguel Andujar and the San Diego Padres have agreed on a one-year, $4 million contract,” ESPN‘s Jeff Passan stated on his X account, providing insight into the contract details reached between the Padres and Andujar for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

With Yu Darvish contemplating retirement, this deal could strengthen the Padres’ roster, especially with only a few days remaining before spring training camps commence.

Miguel Andujar runs for base

Miguel Andujar #38 of the Cincinnati Reds runs the bases.

Advertisement

Andujar’s Performance with the Yankees

Between 2017 and 2022, Andujar was a good hitter in the Yankees lineup. Although he didn’t win a championship or earn an All-Star appearance while wearing the pinstripes, his performance made a significant impact over those six years.

Yankees Rumors: Team could make mayor trades at 2026 deadline after re-signing Cody Bellinger

see also

Yankees Rumors: Team could make mayor trades at 2026 deadline after re-signing Cody Bellinger

These were Andujar’s stats during his tenure with the Yankees:

  • Games: 259
  • At-bats: 939
  • AVG: .273
  • HR: 35
  • RBI: 122
  • OPS: .754
Advertisement

Padres’ projected lineup with Andujar

With this reported acquisition, the Padres have high expectations for Andujar as he enters his 10th MLB season. Alongside stars like Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres aim to bounce back this season, building on their strong performance in the last regular season.

Here’s the projected lineup for the Padres:

  1. Fernando Tatis Jr. RF
  2. Jackson Merrill CF
  3. Manny Machado 3B
  4. Miguel Andujar DH
  5. Xander Bogaerts SS
  6. Jake Cronenworth 2B
  7. Sung-mun Song 1B
  8. Freddy Fermin C
  9. Ramon Laureano LF
Advertisement

Survey

Will Andujar make significant impact in the Padres roster in the upcoming season?

already voted 0 people

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Padres GM AJ Preller makes major admission about potential retirement of Yu Darvish
MLB

Padres GM AJ Preller makes major admission about potential retirement of Yu Darvish

Padres star Yu Darvish breaks silence on potential MLB retirement
MLB

Padres star Yu Darvish breaks silence on potential MLB retirement

MLB Rumors: NY Mets, Padres emerge as suitors for former All‑Star pitcher in free agency
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Mets, Padres emerge as suitors for former All‑Star pitcher in free agency

NY Rangers make something clear to Sullivan, fans with subtle dig at Panarin after trade
NHL

NY Rangers make something clear to Sullivan, fans with subtle dig at Panarin after trade

Better Collective Logo