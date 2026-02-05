MLB Rumors: Former NY Yankees player reportedly joins Padres for upcoming season

Excitement is building among MLB fans across the U.S. as the regular season is set to kick off next month. As spring training camps ramp up, franchises are making significant roster moves. Among them are the San Diego Padres, who reportedly signed a former New York Yankees player.

According to a report by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Padres have inked a deal with Miguel Andujar for the next season. Andujar, who spent six years with the Yankees, nearly clinched the Rookie of the Year award in the 2019 MLB season.

“Outfielder Miguel Andujar and the San Diego Padres have agreed on a one-year, $4 million contract,” ESPN‘s Jeff Passan stated on his X account, providing insight into the contract details reached between the Padres and Andujar for the upcoming season.

With Yu Darvish contemplating retirement, this deal could strengthen the Padres’ roster, especially with only a few days remaining before spring training camps commence.

Miguel Andujar #38 of the Cincinnati Reds runs the bases.

Andujar’s Performance with the Yankees

Between 2017 and 2022, Andujar was a good hitter in the Yankees lineup. Although he didn’t win a championship or earn an All-Star appearance while wearing the pinstripes, his performance made a significant impact over those six years.

These were Andujar’s stats during his tenure with the Yankees:

Games: 259

At-bats: 939

AVG: .273

HR: 35

RBI: 122

OPS: .754

Padres’ projected lineup with Andujar

With this reported acquisition, the Padres have high expectations for Andujar as he enters his 10th MLB season. Alongside stars like Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres aim to bounce back this season, building on their strong performance in the last regular season.

Here’s the projected lineup for the Padres:

Fernando Tatis Jr. RF Jackson Merrill CF Manny Machado 3B Miguel Andujar DH Xander Bogaerts SS Jake Cronenworth 2B Sung-mun Song 1B Freddy Fermin C Ramon Laureano LF

