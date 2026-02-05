Team Canada gives Connor Bedard hope with cryptic message ahead of 2026 Olympics

Team Canada is making the final adjustments ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics. On that note, head coach Jon Cooper dropped a suspenseful message that could signal unexpected, yet great news for Connor Bedard.

The wait is almost over. The 2025–26 NHL season will be stopped in its tracks, making way for the Olympics. The long-awaited best-on-best international competition is looming on the horizon, with every roster decided for each country.

However, when it comes to Team Canada, the Maple Leafs face a dilemma involving Brayden Point, who has been dealing with a lower-body injury and whose status for the Winter Olympics remains up in the air. In that regard, Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper—who also coaches Point on the Tampa Bay Lightning—dropped a revealing admission.

“That decision is being made today so I can’t answer that,” Cooper stated on Point’s availability for the 2026 Olympics, via @JayRecher on X. If Point is indeed ruled out, Bedard would become a frontrunner to replace the 29-year-old center.

Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning

Reserve list

Recently, Cooper and Team Canada had to make a roster adjustment. After Anthony Cirelli was ruled out, Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett was called up to replace him. Now, a similar story might unfold. Another Lightning forward could be left out for the Olympics.

While Bedard is a strong candidate, Cooper and Team Canada have a plethora of options to fill the center slot if Point can’t make it. Along with Bedard, other names include Mark Scheifele, Zach Hyman, and Wyatt Johnston.

According to a report from The Athletic, Cooper and Team Canada have put together a list of reserve players. Based on that report, Bedard, Johnston, and Scheifele are joined by other forwards such as Seth Jarvis and Travis Konecny on the list.

Why Bedard makes sense as a replacement

If Point is out, it’s fairly reasonable to believe Bedard could get the call-up. With Point most likely headed for a winger role on Team Canada, if he is out, Bedard could do exactly the same job. Both are undersized centers on a roster filled with stars capable of manning the faceoff dot.

Still, some argue Bedard’s decision to step down from the 2025 IIHF World Championship is still frowned upon by Team Canada. Whether it comes back to bite him and cost Bedard his chance to represent the True North in the Olympics remains to be seen.

