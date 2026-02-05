Warriors’ Steve Kerr breaks silence on the Jonathan Kuminga trade to Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis

The Golden State Warriors concluded a controversial NBA trade deadline that left part of the fan base disappointed with the outcome. Still, the franchise viewed one move as a necessary step forward, sending Jonathan Kuminga to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis.

Kuminga’s situation had lingered since the offseason, when no resolution was reached despite clear internal tension. His role became a sensitive issue within the roster, and head coach Steve Kerr faced a difficult balancing act between development and winning, a challenge that ultimately proved unsustainable.

Kerr finally addressed the situation publicly on ESPN, offering a candid assessment of why the relationship reached a breaking point. “He needed the runway to make more mistakes… It was very tough not being allowed to make those mistakes. For us as a staff, it was tricky trying to develop him while we were trying to win. I think it’s as simple as that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kuminga’s departure became inevitable, and Buddy Hield also paid the price in the process, a loss the Warriors are expected to feel. On the other side of the deal, Golden State hoped to get Porzingis back healthy and productive for the stretch run. He had not played since Jan. 7, but team sources indicated Porzingis was expected to return shortly after joining the Warriors. Golden State sat at 27-24, eighth in the Western Conference at the time.

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

The other move the Warriors made

The Warriors also traded backup center Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2026 second-round pick, sources told ESPN. The move left Quentin Post as the primary alternative at center, with veteran Al Horford also available, though his minutes were expected to be managed carefully.

Advertisement

see also 2025-26 NBA trade deadline: Clippers updated roster around Kawhi Leonard without Ivica Zubac and James Harden

The Warriors’ new plan

Golden State previously explored a potential move for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, but those talks did not materialize, and the Greek Freak remained with Milwaukee. However, the Warriors were not done planning for the future and already had an offseason strategy in place.

Advertisement

A recent report from The Athletic’s Nick Friedell outlined Golden State’s flexibility once the summer arrived for the NBA. “The good news for Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy is that roster limits are much looser in the summer,” Friedell wrote. “He could add more money in the short term in an attempt to make a deal happen.”

“Separately, if the Warriors wait until after the draft in June, they could potentially include their 2026 pick and their 2027 first-round picks to give the Bucks more assets in the short term.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In short, Golden State appeared prepared to join the list of contenders expected to pursue Antetokounmpo in the offseason. For now, the Warriors remained focused on salvaging the current campaign, with Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis positioned as the pillars of their late-season push.