NY Yankees’ Ben Rice shows defensive growth at first base as Aaron Boone takes notice

Ben Rice is showing clear progress at first base for the New York Yankees. After spending most of his career as a catcher, the 27-year-old is adjusting well to his new role and earning praise from manager Aaron Boone, who recently warned the entire MLB.

“You forget first base is as new as it is for him,” Boone told Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media. “He was a catcher for most of his career, but he has worked really hard, gotten a lot of experience, and keeps getting better over there. I need him to keep doing it.”

Rice has also contributed offensively in limited action this season, with 3 hits in 12 at‑bats, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, a .250 batting average, .308 on‑base percentage and a .641 OPS early in the 2026 regular season. These numbers reflect both his adjustment period and his continued potential with the bat.

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Defensive growth strengthens Yankees’ infield

Rice’s transition from catcher to first base has been a gradual process, but his recent defensive plays suggest the adjustment is beginning to stick. Making effective scoops on throws in the dirt, an aspect of his game where he previously struggled, has helped stabilize New York’s infield defense.

Aaron Boone #17 and Ben Rice #22 of the Yankees celebrate the team’s win. Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Role and continued impact

As Rice’s defensive performance improves, his role with the Yankees remains an evolving story. With veteran Paul Goldschmidt also on the roster, New York has flexibility against left‑handed pitching, and Rice’s playing time could fluctuate depending on matchups. With his strong offensive tools and defensive gains, Rice has the foundation to be a key contributor for the Yankees throughout the 2026 season.

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