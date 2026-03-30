Brendon Little hears some boos from Blue Jays fans after Rockies blowout

Brendon Little, now in his third season with the Toronto Blue Jays, found himself on the receiving end of some rare fan backlash during a tough Game 1 loss against the Colorado Rockies, a lopsided defeat at home and the team’s first of the season.

The moment was reported by Keegan Matheson on X (@keeganmatheson) before the game had even ended, with the ninth inning still in progress: “Boos coming down on Brendon Little now after back-to-back singles and a four-pitch walk. Very rarely get real boos here, but those were close.”

It marked just the second appearance of the season for Little, who also struggled in his first outing of 2026, allowing three earned runs against the Athletics in a series the Blue Jays ultimately swept 3-0, though fans tend to remember every detail.

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A tough situation for Brendon Little

It hasn’t been an easy start to the season for Little, who is now drawing criticism for his work on the mound, with some of his pitches not as effective as expected. Last season, he appeared in 79 games for the Blue Jays, posting a 3.03 ERA, the best mark of his four-year career so far.

Ezequiel Tovar makes it SEVEN runs for the @Rockies in the 6th inning! pic.twitter.com/QlkFbUBrpC — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2026

“One note from the weekend. Blue Jays wondered if Brendon Little was tipping pitches. They also wanted more four-seamers (which he worked on in spring). John Schneider also said Little: ‘got away from what he was doing in spring’… ‘just didn’t use his pitches correctly’,” wrote Ben Nicholson-Smith on X.

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While it’s still very early to judge Little, Blue Jays fans are understandably frustrated, as this marks two straight outings where he hasn’t delivered the way they hoped. He left the game against the Rockies with a 47.25 ERA, already a clear sign things could go sideways.