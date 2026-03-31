Blue Jays could give Lazaro Estrada another shot in the majors

The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t wasting any time. Following Cody Ponce’s injury, the team has reportedly decided to call up Lázaro Estrada to return to the majors. His name surfaced in a report just hours after the disappointing game against the Colorado Rockies.

The report came from Francys Romero on X (@francysromerofr): “The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-hander pitcher Lázaro Estrada from Buffalo, Triple-A, per source. He is expected to join the team tomorrow. Estrada, 26, threw 2.2 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts on Friday in Triple-A Buffalo.”

It remains unclear what role Estrada will have with the Blue Jays, or whether his return is directly tied to Ponce’s situation after manager John Schneider shared details about the knee issue that sidelined one of the team’s projected rotation arms.

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How good is Estrada?

Estrada made his MLB debut in 2025, though his opportunity was limited. He appeared in just two games as a reliever, logging 7.1 innings with an 8.59 ERA, allowing two home runs, 10 hits, and recording 10 strikeouts. It was a rough introduction, but it gave him a first taste of the majors.

In the minors, Estrada has been developing since 2018. It’s been a long road not only to reach the big leagues, but to secure a consistent role in the bullpen. In 2025, he pitched in 25 games for Triple-A Buffalo, finishing with a 5.73 ERA, a step back from his 2021–2024 stretch, when he consistently posted ERAs under 4.00.

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The Blue Jays may not have the deepest bullpen among MLB teams, but they’ve managed their resources effectively so far. That was evident in their opening series against the Athletics, where their pitching staff racked up 50 strikeouts and forced their opponent into an unfortunate record.