Pirates’ Paul Skenes delivers a direct message on MLB future amid NY Yankees rumors

The Pittsburgh Pirates entered the offseason with plenty of attention, and much of it revolved around Paul Skenes, especially amid rumors linking him to the New York Yankees. After a historic year and a major award, the young ace found himself at the center of speculation about his future beyond Pittsburgh. As the chatter grew, so did anticipation for his response.

That moment came shortly after he accepted the National League Cy Young Award. Surrounded by cameras and reporters, Skenes was asked about the noise connecting him to another major franchise. Even after an exceptional season, the focus had shifted from his performance to talk of a possible move to New York.

When he addressed the situation, Skenes was direct and composed. Instead of feeding the speculation, he reaffirmed his loyalty to the team that drafted him, shifting the narrative from uncertainty to commitment.

What did Paul Skenes say about his future amid Yankees buzz?

Skenes pushed back against the report claiming he “wanted to play for the Yankees.” Speaking with reporters, he said, according to The New York Post, “The goal is to win, and the goal is to win in Pittsburgh.” He admitted he saw the rumor but “didn’t think much about it,” making his priorities very clear.

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pirates pitches in the second inning against the Cubs. Justin Berl/Getty Images

He also spoke about the outside perception of the franchise: “The way that fans see us outside of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh is not supposed to win. There are 29 fan bases that expect us to lose. I want to be a part of the 26 guys that change that.”

How historic was Skenes’ 2024–25 rise?

Skenes has quickly become one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball. His numbers highlighted his dominance: a 1.97 ERA, 216 strikeouts, and more than 187 innings pitched. For a franchise seeking long-term stability, his performance altered the outlook of the rotation almost overnight.

Can Skenes help the Pirates turn things around?

Even with Skenes’ emergence, the Pirates have not reached the postseason since 2015 and have not won a World Series since 1979. Those long droughts have fueled doubt from outside the city. But Skenes embraced the responsibility.

Referencing Pittsburgh’s 46-year title gap, he said: “This is why I’m going to show up to the ballpark, and I’m going to work to get everybody pushing in the same direction. I know there are other guys who are going to do the same. That’s all the truth.”

As the offseason continues, the front office must build around its young ace. Skenes, meanwhile, left no room for interpretation: he plans to win in Pittsburgh, and he wants to help rewrite the story of the franchise.