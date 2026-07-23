Red Sox’s Willson Contreras urges team to move forward after Orioles end 15-game winning streak

The Boston Red Sox saw their franchise-record-tying 15-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday night, falling 5-1 to the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader. After the loss, veteran first baseman Willson Contreras reflected on the remarkable run and encouraged the team to focus on the bigger picture rather than the disappointment.

Speaking in a quiet clubhouse following the defeat, Contreras emphasized the positives of Boston’s historic stretch. “That was a great ride, a 15-game winning streak. There’s nothing to be sad about. We have to be happy. We should be proud of what we did and from now keep playing the way we’ve been playing,” he said, according to ESPN.

The Red Sox had opened the day with a 6-3 victory to match the franchise record of 15 consecutive wins, originally set by the 1946 club led by Ted Williams. Their streak was the longest in Major League Baseball since the St. Louis Cardinals also won 15 straight in September 2021.

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Chad Tracy praises veteran leadership after streak ends

Following the loss, interim manager Chad Tracy planned to address the clubhouse but decided to step aside after seeing Contreras and veteran pitcher Sonny Gray speaking with teammates. “We just won 15 games in a row, and I think all of us knew it was going to end at some point,“ Tracy said.

Willson Contreras #40 of the Red Sox is greeted at the dugout. Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images

Boston has dramatically turned its season around after a difficult start that included the dismissal of manager Alex Cora following a 10-17 record. Since then, the club has climbed back into contention behind one of the hottest stretches in baseball.

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Orioles stop Boston behind Kyle Bradish’s strong outing

Baltimore avoided a three-game sweep thanks to a dominant performance from Kyle Bradish, who allowed just one run over six innings while striking out four. The Orioles built an early four-run lead in the first inning and never looked back, with Dylan Beavers driving in two runs during the decisive rally.

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Despite the loss, Boston remains one of baseball’s hottest teams after winning 15 of its previous 16 games. The Red Sox will now look to begin a new winning streak as they continue their push through the second half of the MLB season.