Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status ahead of Chiefs training camp for 2026 NFL season

Andy Reid has provided wonderful news regarding Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the 2026 NFL season.

Andy Reid took the podium to meet the media following the first session of the 2026 NFL training camp. He spoke on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs should be ecstatic about the status of their star quarterback.

Reid said, “Pat (Mahomes) is doing great with his [recovery]. He’s cleared to practice in all the different periods we have in camp… He’s been cleared to participate in full.”

Hence, after a blown knee, Mahomes is scheduled to take the field in Week 1 and that’s absolutely and positively great for the Chiefs. Mahomes is clearly a difference-maker and is the best quarterback in the 2020s decade.

Advertisement

Reid gave other injury updates on the Chiefs

“Omarr Norman-Lott will most likely start on the PUP list, but is making progress,” Reid said about the defensive tackle. Hence, the defense will have to wait a bit to get their defensive line fully healthy.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs

As for Rashee Rice, Reid said, “Rashee Rice, with his knee debridement, is doing great… He is cleared to go.” So in that case, Mahomes and his best weapon are ready to roll.

Advertisement

Mahomes revamps this offense in massive ways

An elite QB makes a good offense, a great one. A great offense into a top-tier unit and that’s what Mahomes does. He elevates the Chiefs offense in many ways. This is how the Chiefs starting offense looks right now: