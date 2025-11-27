NY Yankees could target surprise Japanese free agent in 2026 roster shake‑up

The New York Yankees are exploring a new frontier in the Japanese free agent market, with Munetaka Murakami emerging as a potential surprise addition to their infield for 2026. After missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto in 2025, the Yankees appear determined not to let another Japanese star slip through their fingers.

Murakami, a 25-year-old third baseman from Nippon Professional Baseball, is projected to play first base if signed by an MLB team. While his bat draws attention, questions remain about his defensive skills and how he would fit into New York’s current roster construction.

“The Yankees have a history of highly valuing exit velocity and age when it comes to acquiring players, so they’re one of the rumored potential landing spots more because of their expected evaluation of Murakami, rather than needing power in the lineup from a corner position per se,” ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel wrote, highlighting why the Yankees are being linked to the Japanese infielder despite other roster priorities.

Where could Murakami fit in the Yankees’ infield?

One option is third base, replacing Ryan McMahon, whose Gold Glove-caliber defense contrasts with the highest strikeout rate in the majors for 2025. While Murakami may deliver stronger offensive numbers, his glove might not meet New York’s defensive needs.

Alternatively, moving Murakami to first base could force a cascade of changes, including repositioning Ben Rice to catcher and potentially sidelining Austin Wells.

Yankees reignite Japanese market interest

At the recent GM meetings, Brian Cashman remarked that it has been “too many years” since the team actively pursued talent from the Japanese leagues. Owner Hal Steinbrenner echoed the sentiment, noting that “baseball is king in Japan” and that adding Japanese representation to the roster would be welcome.

Murakami may not be the first choice for many teams, but if the Yankees cannot secure Tatsuya Imai, he could become their top target. For now, the front office is weighing the impact on both their 2026 infield defense and offensive strategy.

