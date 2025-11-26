Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly set to make a decision on crucial player from last season

For fans, the sting of losing a series the way the Philadelphia Phillies did is particularly hard to bear. After a stellar regular season run, their postseason exit against the Los Angeles Dodgers was painfully disappointing.

Despite boasting a roster filled with talents such as Bryce Harper and JT Realmuto, the Phillies failed to capitalize on their strengths and make a deeper postseason impact. Interestingly, Realmuto is reportedly a key target for Philadelphia next year, indicating his ongoing value to the team.

“The best guess with Realmuto is that he will still re-sign with the Philadelphia Phillies, his team since 2019,” Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports, suggesting a strong possibility of Realmuto remaining with the Phillies after a challenging season.

Realmuto is a fan favorite due to his tenure in Philadelphia, so retaining him could be a popular move. However, he may need to adjust his approach, as his performance metrics last season fell short of expectations.

Realmuto’s performance last season

Much was expected from Realmuto in terms of bolstering the Phillies’ roster, but his statistics did not quite meet the high hopes tied to the team’s championship dreams.

Realmuto logged 129 hits and 57 runs, but managed just 12 home runs across 502 at-bats. His Wins Above Replacement (WAR) stood at 2.5, alongside 129 strikeouts—the second-highest mark in his career.

Schwarber reportedly set to stay

In parallel with Realmuto, fans are eager to see Kyle Schwarber return next season, and according to MLB insider Todd Zolecki, this is a plausible scenario for 2026 as the Phillies look to retain key contributors.

“The Phils have prioritized re-signing free agent Kyle Schwarber. The club and Schwarber are not close to a deal, according to sources. It isn’t a surprise at this time of year,” Zolecki wrote.

