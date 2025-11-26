Trending topics:
MLB

Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly set to make a decision on crucial player from last season

The Philadelphia Phillies concluded the previous regular season in disappointing fashion, leaving their devoted fans eagerly anticipating a stronger performance in the 2026 campaign.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
A general view of the Philadelphia Phillies logo.
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesA general view of the Philadelphia Phillies logo.

For fans, the sting of losing a series the way the Philadelphia Phillies did is particularly hard to bear. After a stellar regular season run, their postseason exit against the Los Angeles Dodgers was painfully disappointing.

Despite boasting a roster filled with talents such as Bryce Harper and JT Realmuto, the Phillies failed to capitalize on their strengths and make a deeper postseason impact. Interestingly, Realmuto is reportedly a key target for Philadelphia next year, indicating his ongoing value to the team.

“The best guess with Realmuto is that he will still re-sign with the Philadelphia Phillies, his team since 2019,” Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports, suggesting a strong possibility of Realmuto remaining with the Phillies after a challenging season.

Advertisement

Realmuto is a fan favorite due to his tenure in Philadelphia, so retaining him could be a popular move. However, he may need to adjust his approach, as his performance metrics last season fell short of expectations.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Realmuto’s performance last season

Much was expected from Realmuto in terms of bolstering the Phillies’ roster, but his statistics did not quite meet the high hopes tied to the team’s championship dreams.

Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski clarifies Bryce Harper comments after 2025 MLB season

see also

Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski clarifies Bryce Harper comments after 2025 MLB season

Realmuto logged 129 hits and 57 runs, but managed just 12 home runs across 502 at-bats. His Wins Above Replacement (WAR) stood at 2.5, alongside 129 strikeouts—the second-highest mark in his career.

Advertisement

Schwarber reportedly set to stay

In parallel with Realmuto, fans are eager to see Kyle Schwarber return next season, and according to MLB insider Todd Zolecki, this is a plausible scenario for 2026 as the Phillies look to retain key contributors.

“The Phils have prioritized re-signing free agent Kyle Schwarber. The club and Schwarber are not close to a deal, according to sources. It isn’t a surprise at this time of year,” Zolecki wrote.

Advertisement

Survey

Do you think those two players should play with the Phillies next season?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Jordan Love sends clear message about his injury ahead of Packers-Lions clash
NFL

Jordan Love sends clear message about his injury ahead of Packers-Lions clash

What happens if Spurs lose or win against Trail Blazers in 2025 NBA Cup today, Nov. 26?
NBA

What happens if Spurs lose or win against Trail Blazers in 2025 NBA Cup today, Nov. 26?

Maple Leafs' Berube provides crucial update on injured stars Matthews, Knies, and Roy
NHL

Maple Leafs' Berube provides crucial update on injured stars Matthews, Knies, and Roy

Lions know exactly who to be aware of in their Thanksgiving game vs Packers
NFL

Lions know exactly who to be aware of in their Thanksgiving game vs Packers

Better Collective Logo