NY Yankees establish timeline for Gerrit Cole and two other players’ return to the lineup

The New York Yankees are preparing for an upcoming season following a challenging offseason, during which they failed to secure significant signings aside from Cody Bellinger. The team recognizes the situation and is focusing its commitment on the current roster, despite injury concerns affecting key players such as Gerrit Cole.

Cole, a seasoned veteran, missed last season due to an elbow injury. The Yankees anticipate his return in the 2026 season. General Manager Brian Cashman disclosed the projected timeline for Cole’s comeback to don the iconic Yankees pinstripes.

According to Cashman, Cole is expected to rejoin the lineup in June, providing a substantial boost to the Yankees’ pitching rotation and energizing the fanbase with his return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given this outlook, it’s understandable why the Yankees remained relatively inactive in adding new talent during the offseason trade market. As the spring training camps approach, the Yankees might explore acquiring a World Series-caliber left-handed reliever, inspired by the Dodgers’ success in this area.

Gerrit Cole at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Additional players expected to return to the Yankees lineup

Cashman also addressed the potential returns of other roster members, Anthony Volpe and Carlos Rodon, emphasizing their importance for the upcoming season. The General Manager provided an anticipated timeline for their respective comebacks.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers warn NY Yankees, NY Mets, and rest of MLB about young talent in 2026

Volpe and Rodon are projected to make their returns between April and early May, key reinforcements for manager Aaron Boone. Fans are hopeful that these players will be fully recovered, aiding the Yankees in a strong start to the regular season.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, anticipation builds as the Yankees’ spring training camps approach. Several emerging names are expected to contend for spots on the 40-man roster, adding depth and strengthening the team for the season ahead.

SurveyWill Cole comeback in a great fit to help the Yankees next season? Will Cole comeback in a great fit to help the Yankees next season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement