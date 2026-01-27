The New York Yankees are not done shaping their roster this offseason. Even after bringing Cody Bellinger back to the Bronx, attention is quickly turning to the bullpen, which showed weaknesses at key moments last year.

MLB Insider Bryan Hoch hinted that the Yankees could explore a trade to improve relief pitching. The team could consider moving promising talents like Jasson Domínguez or Spencer Jones to acquire a proven bullpen arm, signaling that the Bronx Bombers are still actively looking to bolster their late-inning options.

Hoch wrote, “It stands to reason that the Yankees could dangle either Domínguez or Jones if they aim to complete another trade before Opening Day, potentially to upgrade their bullpen, which is presently anchored by David Bednar, Camilo Doval, Fernando Cruz and Tim Hill.” With only minor additions such as Cade Winquest and Paul Blackburn, the bullpen remains a top priority.

Possible trade partners for the Yankees

One of the best fits could be the San Diego Padres, who led MLB in bullpen ERA at 3.06 last season. Former Yankee Wandy Peralta could provide a left-handed complement to Tim Hill, while other options like Jeremiah Estrada or Adrian Morejón would come at a higher cost.

Wandy Peralta #58 of the Padres throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Cubs. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Challenges in improving the bullpen

The Yankees face a tight market for relief pitching. Trading Domínguez now would be moving him at a low point, limiting the return. Other teams, like the Colorado Rockies or Miami Marlins, may offer potential pieces, but clear upgrades are limited compared to earlier in the offseason.

