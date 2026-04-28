NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge discusses Jasson Dominguez’s opportunity as Giancarlo Stanton hits the IL

With captain Aaron Judge firing on all cylinders, the New York Yankees are looking to maintain their momentum despite a significant blow to the middle of the order. Giancarlo Stanton, who has struggled to find his rhythm through the first half of the campaign, is headed to the Injured List, opening the door for top prospect Jasson Dominguez to make his mark.

Judge didn’t mince words when asked about the promotion of the man nicknamed ‘The Martian.’ “He’s been raking in Triple-A,” Judge remarked. “I think he was definitely upset not making the team out of camp. I think he’s going to show up here ready to prove some people wrong and kind of send a message. I’m excited about it.”

While the Yankees await the return of key pieces like Anthony Volpe, Stanton faces a dual challenge: he must not only navigate his recovery but also address a slump that has seen his production dip well below expectations.

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A roster in flux

The Yankees are also navigating a delicate situation with veteran Paul DeJong. Currently stashed in Triple-A, DeJong has reportedly issued an ultimatum regarding his contract status.

Jasson Dominguez needs more time in left. pic.twitter.com/GeKSR5kohK — Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) April 24, 2026

For a front office focused on locking down a postseason berth, these internal roster battles are becoming a primary storyline as the regular season enters its final stretch.

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What Dominguez brings to the Bronx

Dominguez offers manager Aaron Boone a level of tactical flexibility that Stanton—primarily a DH at this stage of his career—cannot. Dominguez can rotate between DH and the outfield, allowing Boone to rest veteran legs without losing a power bat.

Having already slotted in as the DH in the series opener against the Rangers, Dominguez allows the Yankees to bridge the gap left by Stanton without a significant drop-off in athleticism.

Fresh arms for the series finale

The youth movement isn’t limited to the batting order. Aaron Boone told Talkin’ Yanks that the club plans to call up Elmer Rodriguez from Triple-A. Rodriguez is slated to make his season debut in the series finale against Texas, providing a fresh arm for a pitching staff looking to close out the set on a high note.

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