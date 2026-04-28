NY Yankees IL: Who are the candidates to replace Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup?

Giancarlo Stanton is officially heading to the 10-day injured list for the New York Yankees, leaving a significant void in the middle of the batting order. While his presence at designated hitter is a staple in the Bronx, his absence opens a massive door for Jasson Domínguez to step in and showcase his explosive potential once again.

The promotion of “The Martian” isn’t the only move the Yankees are considering to maintain their offensive pressure during this stretch. While Domínguez took over the DH duties recently against the Rangers, other names like Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger could see more time in the rotation to keep the lineup versatile and fresh.

Ben Rice is another intriguing name that has emerged as a potential factor in the designated hitter rotation, especially given his strong start to the season. The Yankees have the luxury of rotating these pieces alongside veteran bats to ensure they don’t lose the power advantage that Stanton typically provides when he is healthy.

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Other internal candidates for the DH role

Aaron Judge remains the most potent alternative for the DH spot, as it allows the captain to keep his elite bat in the lineup while resting his legs from the outfield. Through the first month of 2026, Judge has been on an absolute tear, leading the team with 11 home runs and maintaining a massive 1.010 OPS to anchor the Bronx Bombers.

Ben Rice MLB ranks:



.330 BA – t-5th

10 HR – t-4th

1.211 OPS – 2ndpic.twitter.com/IWqvPUcETO — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) April 28, 2026

Randal Grichuk provides another veteran layer to the depth chart, offering a right-handed power bat that can slide into the DH role or the corner outfield as needed. While he is currently hitting .194 in limited action, his history of productive power surges makes him a reliable bench option whenever Boone wants to give his primary stars a day off.

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Will the Yankees have a hard time without Stanton?

Stanton was off to a respectable start before the calf strain, slashing .256 average .724 OPS with three home runs through his first 90 plate appearances this season. His exit velocity and barrel rate remain among the league’s elite, meaning the Yankees are losing one of the most physically intimidating threats in any major league lineup.

The Yankees currently rank first in MLB with 46 team home runs, but losing Stanton’s ability to clear the fences could tighten up a lineup that relies heavily on the long ball. With players like Judge and Rice leading the charge, the team will need their secondary hitters to step up and prevent the offense from becoming one-dimensional.