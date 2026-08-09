Commanders reportedly lose Laremy Tunsil for much of 2026 season after worrying injury update

The Washington Commanders have received a major injury blow just weeks before the start of the 2026 NFL season, with five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil suffering a torn triceps in practice.

According to Mike Garafolo, the injury occurred during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills and could require surgery. Tunsil is expected to miss at least a significant portion of the regular season, leaving Washington with a major problem on the offensive line.

The timing is particularly concerning because the Commanders are trying to bounce back from a 2025 season that was heavily affected by injuries, including the loss of star quarterback Jayden Daniels. With Daniels now back and expected to lead the offense, losing one of the team’s most important blockers is a significant setback.

Advertisement

How serious is Laremy Tunsil’s injury?

Mike Garafolo reported the initial details of Tunsil’s injury: “Commanders five-time Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps in practice today during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills. He’ll likely require surgery and will miss at least a significant portion of the regular season.”

The injury immediately creates uncertainty surrounding Tunsil’s availability for the beginning of the season. A torn triceps that requires surgery could keep the veteran tackle out for an extended period, forcing Washington to find another solution at left tackle.

Tunsil has established himself as one of the NFL’s premier offensive linemen throughout his career. Before joining Washington, he spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, earning five Pro Bowl selections along the way.

Advertisement

Laremy Tunsil injury creates problem for Jayden Daniels

The Commanders were hoping that getting Daniels back healthy would help them regain the momentum they showed before injuries disrupted their 2025 campaign. Instead, Washington now has another major concern on the offensive side of the ball.

Protecting Daniels will be one of the team’s biggest priorities in 2026. The young quarterback’s ability to stay healthy and operate confidently in the pocket could be critical to Washington’s chances of competing in the NFC. Losing Tunsil makes that task considerably more difficult.

The Commanders still have time to find a replacement or adjust their offensive-line rotation, but replacing a five-time Pro Bowl left tackle is never an easy task. For now, Tunsil’s recovery timeline remains uncertain, and his injury has become one of the biggest concerns surrounding Washington heading into the 2026 season.