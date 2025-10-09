NY Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes candid admission on costly ALDS Game 4 error vs Blue Jays

The 2025 postseason ended in heartbreak for the New York Yankees, echoing last year’s disappointing finish. While offensive struggles played a role in the 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the ALDS, one defensive miscue stood out.

In the sixth inning, with the Blue Jays up 2-1, Jazz Chisholm Jr. mishandled a grounder off Andres Gimenez, allowing runners to advance and setting the stage for a two-run single by Nathan Lukes. The play gave Toronto a crucial cushion and swung momentum in their favor.

Chisholm admitted the mistake weighed heavily on him after the game. “Didn’t think it would play the way it played and just missed it. Been thinking about it since the play happened, still thinking about it now, can’t get it out of my head. Got to move on eventually, have three months to move on. Will probably think about this when the season starts next year.”

How the Yankees’ defense impacted the series

Though New York’s pitching and offense had opportunities, extra outs and errors against a skilled Blue Jays lineup proved costly. Manager Aaron Boone and veteran Aaron Judge noted that mistakes like Chisholm’s compounded the team’s struggles.

Chisholm praised the team despite the early exit, noting they remained one of the top teams in the American League. He credited Toronto for outplaying them and acknowledged that baseball doesn’t always reward the best squads, underscoring the unpredictability of the postseason.

“I wouldn’t say [we underachieved], we all thought we were the team to win the World Series, but baseball’s baseball,” he said. “Baseball can take a turn in any way; baseball favors nobody. For us, we have to keep rolling with the punches.”

