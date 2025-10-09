What happens if the Phillies lose Game 4 vs the Dodgers in the NLDS today?

The Philadelphia Phillies head into Game 4 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, knowing there’s no margin for error. Having battled through tense innings and missed chances, they now face a do-or-die scenario under the bright lights of Dodger Stadium.

The atmosphere tonight will be electric — a collision of momentum and urgency. The Dodgers, energized by their home crowd and accustomed to high-pressure situations, while the Phillies must rely on precision, poise, and timely hitting to keep their postseason hopes alive.

As the two teams warm up, anticipation builds not only in Los Angeles but across the baseball world. Both sides know that every at-bat tonight carries the weight of an entire season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s at stake for Philadelphia tonight?

If the Phillies drop Game 4, they will be eliminated from the postseason. The Dodgers would record their third victory in the best-of-five NLDS, clinching the series and advancing to the National League Championship Series (NLCS). Philadelphia’s campaign would end in California — and with it, another October run cut short.

Bryce Harper #3 and Brandon Marsh #16 of the Phillies celebrate after scoring a run against the Dodgers. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Such a loss would raise hard questions about bullpen consistency, lineup depth, and the team’s late-game execution. For manager Rob Thomson, it would mean reassessing key strategies and personnel decisions heading into a pivotal offseason.

Advertisement

see also Blue Jays’ manager John Schneider gets real on NY Yankees star Aaron Judge’s 100 MPH home run

Who pitches tonight in Game 4?

The Phillies hope to force a Game 5, entering the matchup trailing 2–1 in the series. Tyler Glasnow takes the mound for Los Angeles, while Cristopher Sanchez starts for Philadelphia — a battle that could define both teams’ postseason paths.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Phillies survive tonight and force a Game 5? Will the Phillies survive tonight and force a Game 5? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

For the Phillies, the mission is simple: win or go home. For the Dodgers, it’s a chance to close out the NLDS in front of their home crowd and move one step closer to another pennant. The margin between relief and regret has rarely felt thinner.

Advertisement