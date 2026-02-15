NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone offers encouraging update on top pitching prospect

The anticipation is palpable as MLB spring training games kick off this week, offering a glimpse at promising prospects and minor league additions before the regular season. The New York Yankees are one such team generating buzz, with several standout names in their farm system. Among them, manager Aaron Boone has highlighted one pitcher who could potentially make waves.

“We are excited about [Carlos Lagrange] for several reasons. His physical presence is notable, and he generates great downhill tilt with a powerful fastball. For him, it’s about honing his command. The makeup reports on him are very positive,” Boone shared with the media.

Boone‘s praise underscores the potential Lagrange has as he heads into the new season. A strong performance in spring training could earn him a spot on the major league roster, where he would have the opportunity to contribute significantly to the Yankees.

As spring training begins, the Yankees are also monitoring Gerrit Cole’s progress. He has provided an optimistic update on his Tommy John rehab, which could bolster the rotation later in the regular season.

Why Lagrange is a prospect to watch for the Yankees

Beyond Boone’s encouraging comments, scouting reports provide further insights into Lagrange’s potential. As we follow his performances in spring training, it’s clear that he possesses several standout qualities.

Lagrange consistently throws at 97–99 mph and has reached up to 103 mph. His four-seam fastball showcases elite “riding” action high in the strike zone. Additionally, he features a mid-80s “sweeping” slider that boasts a whiff rate over 45% and has recently added an upper-80s cutter, bridging his fastball with his slider, a testament to his evolving skill set.

Lagrange’s minor league stats last season

Lagrange’s talent is not only reflected in scouting reports but also in his minor league statistics, which illustrate his potential impact on the Yankees’ roster for the pitching rotation.

Last season, Lagrange posted an 11–8 win-loss record, a 3.53 ERA, 168 strikeouts, and a 1.20 WHIP over 120 innings pitched. These numbers bolster his case to Yankees management, reinforcing his readiness to join and contribute to the pitching rotation during the upcoming season.

