Trending topics:
MLB

Yankees lose reliever for rest of season after flexor strain, Aaron Boone confirms

Another tough blow for the New York Yankees bullpen: they will lose a reliever for the rest of the season and won't have his help in the MLB playoffs. Aaron Boone had to deliver the bad news, which will surely sting for fans.

By Richard Tovar

Aaron Boone look on vs the White Sox at Rate Field on August 28, 2025 in Chicago.
© Getty ImagesAaron Boone look on vs the White Sox at Rate Field on August 28, 2025 in Chicago.

The New York Yankees want to move on from the bad things that have been happening in recent weeks, but that’s almost impossible, especially after Aaron Boone confirmed that Jonathan Loáisiga will not be with the team for the rest of the season.

Boone reported that Loáisiga will miss the remainder of the season due to a flexor strain, which once again limits him and takes him out of the Yankees’ plans for the rest of the regular season and a potential playoff run.

The reliever has not pitched in the playoffs with the Bombers since 2022. This year, Loáisiga pitched in only 30 games, which is at least more than last year when he was able to help the Yankees in just three games. In the last three years, he has pitched a total of 50.4 innings for the team.

Advertisement

Will Loáisiga Need Surgery for His Flexor Strain?

This is the good news: Loáisiga will not need surgery to repair his flexor strain, according to Boone’s report. Since he won’t have to go under the knife, his recovery could be faster, making him available for next season’s Opening Day.

Jonathan Loaisiga #43 of the New York

Jonathan Loaisiga #43 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 05, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Advertisement

The Yankees aren’t completely limited in the bullpen. They’ve recently seen good performance from some of their relievers. Boone gave a lengthy statement about Devin Williams, who recently had a good outing against the White Sox and has improved significantly over his last eight games.

The team’s options are still on the table. While it may not be the best bullpen, the loss of Loáisiga is not the end of the world for them. He is a good pitcher, but last year he was also out, and the Yankees were able to reach the playoffs and the World Series without major problems on the mound.

Advertisement
Jazz Chisholm Jr issues strong warning about Yankees’ true postseason goals

see also

Jazz Chisholm Jr issues strong warning about Yankees’ true postseason goals

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Schwarber's four-homer night prompts clear response from Phillies manager Rob Thomson
MLB

Schwarber's four-homer night prompts clear response from Phillies manager Rob Thomson

Former Orioles DH reportedly signs Triple-A deal with Blue Jays
MLB

Former Orioles DH reportedly signs Triple-A deal with Blue Jays

Helsley makes admission on the mound that could worry Mets fans
MLB

Helsley makes admission on the mound that could worry Mets fans

Boone delivers long message on Devin Williams after White Sox win
MLB

Boone delivers long message on Devin Williams after White Sox win

Better Collective Logo