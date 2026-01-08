NY Yankees navigate legal obstacles with multiple deals as Cody Bellinger remains available

The offseason bustle is well underway, with several roster enhancements in focus. With a number of free agents still up for grabs, the looming arbitration deadline drives teams like the New York Yankees to finalize multiple deals, as reports suggest.

ESPN‘s Jorge Castillo reports that the Yankees have inked a one-year, $6.1 million deal with Camilo Doval to sidestep arbitration. This agreement not only extends Doval’s stint with the Yankees but also positions him as a potential key contributor in the upcoming season.

Moreover, MLB insider Francis Romero disclosed that Francisco Alvarez has also secured a $2.4 million deal with the Yankees. This signing paves the way for Alvarez to showcase his abilities, contingent upon manager Aaron Boone’s assessment of the team’s needs.

Collectively, the Yankees have allocated $8.5 million towards avoiding arbitration for the next season. This strategic move enables the team to bypass legal hurdles and focus on much-needed roster enhancements through free agency or other offseason transactions.

Camilo Doval #75 of the New York Yankees pitches.

Yankees reportedly maintain strong interest in Bellinger

Even as the Yankees have addressed arbitration concerns, they continue to explore free agency prospects, with Cody Bellinger reportedly continuing as a primary target. Yet, updated reports highlight Bellinger’s revised demands as negotiations progress.

Additionally, the Yankees reportedly missed out on a trade target for the upcoming season, despite maintaining their pursuit of Bellinger. This is indicative of the Yankees’ broader offseason strategy, where they’ve consistently shown interest in various potential acquisitions.

Given this scenario, anticipation builds around the Yankees’ next strategic move, particularly as they’ve adeptly navigated legalities with these critical one-year contracts.

