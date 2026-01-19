NY Yankees News: The Cody Bellinger saga takes a turn as the Mets loom large

As the days go by, moves continue to unfold in MLB; however, some stars have yet to settle their situations. Among them is Cody Bellinger, who has yet to finalize his future, which could see him either with the Mets or returning to the New York Yankees.

Still, the latest news coming out of the Bronx isn’t the most encouraging for securing the outfielder’s services. According to Dan Bartels via X, negotiations have hit a standstill—a moment that the Mets could look to capitalize on.

“The talks between Cody Bellinger and the Yankees have reached another stalemate. Both sides don’t seem willing to budge; the Mets could swoop in the same way they did with Bo Bichette to get a deal done. If any of that is likely taking place, odds are it’s happening soon,” the insider revealed.

With Bellinger taking his time to respond to the Yankees’ recent offers, uncertainty and tension are beginning to surface in the Bronx. Will the two-time All-Star return to his former team, or will he suit up in blue and orange next season?

Cody Bellinger practicing before a Yankees game.

Yankees might be taking a stand

The Bronx is bracing for a potential shift in strategy as the NY Yankees reportedly made a final decision on Cody Bellinger and his future in pinstripes. According to a report by The Star Ledger’s Bob Klapisch, the front office has established a clear boundary regarding their pursuit of the star outfielder.

The New York Yankees have made an internal decision not to engage in a bidding war for Bellinger should the Mets or any other suitor emerge with a massive blow-away offer.

Despite the high stakes of the offseason, the organization appears disciplined and prepared to let Bellinger walk rather than overextending their payroll in a late-stage battle.