NY Mets Rumors: Four players the team is reportedly eyeing if Cody Bellinger signs somewhere else

The offseason market is rife with strategic considerations as teams gear up for the next MLB season. With multiple players on the move, several key names remain unsigned, among them Cody Bellinger. The New York Mets, along with other MLB teams, have shown notable interest in Bellinger, intensifying the offseason buzz.

As Bellinger’s situation remains unresolved, the Mets are reportedly exploring additional options to strengthen their roster, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic. Potential targets include free agent Harrison Bader, Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals, Jake Meyers from the Houston Astros, and Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox. These players could offer the Mets strategic depth and address specific roster needs.

Some of these players could be acquired without significant financial outlay, providing valuable depth. However, others may require a considerable financial commitment. After securing Bo Bichette, the Mets are looking to balance their roster investments carefully, striving for financial efficiency while enhancing team performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite casting a wide net with these four potential targets, Cody Bellinger remains the Mets’ top priority. His acquisition is pivotal for the franchise, even as they explore other options to fortify their lineup.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

Advertisement

A closer look at potential acquisitions

As the Bellinger situation unfolds, rumors abound about the New York Yankees potentially making an offer that other teams, including the Mets, might match. If Bellinger doesn’t materialize, the Mets have several intriguing backup plans.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees make final decision on Cody Bellinger despite NY Mets threat

Here’s an in-depth look at the four key players in the Mets’ sights:

Harrison Bader: As a free agent, Bader is attracting attention from four teams, with the Arizona Diamondbacks leading the pack, followed by the St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Guardians, and Philadelphia Phillies.

Lars Nootbaar: The Mets are potential frontrunners for Nootbaar, yet face stiff competition from the Seattle Mariners, who also have their eye on Brendan Donovan. The Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants are reportedly interested as well.

Jake Meyers: The Mets are among the frontrunners, but the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays present formidable competition. Additionally, the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks are potential suitors.

Luis Robert Jr.: Securing Robert Jr. presents challenges, given his acceptance of a $26 million offer from the Chicago White Sox. The New York Yankees are considering him as a contingency plan to Bellinger, with the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners also showing strong interest.

Advertisement

Given the current landscape, the Mets may need to prepare a compelling offer for one of these players as uncertainty looms over Bellinger’s potential integration into their squad for the upcoming season.

SurveyWho might the Mets target if Cody Bellinger doesn't choose to sign with New York? Who might the Mets target if Cody Bellinger doesn't choose to sign with New York? already voted 0 people

Advertisement