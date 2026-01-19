NY Mets target 2-time All-Star, after signing Bo Bichette and amid efforts to land Cody Bellinger

Moves continue to seem unstoppable in MLB, and the New York Mets do not intend to sit idly by. After the signing of Bo Bichette and, while waiting to see what might happen with Cody Bellinger, Queens is rumored to be looking to recruit another All-Star to its ranks.

Ken Rosenthal, an experienced journalist in this league, highlighted one of the basic needs for manager Carlos Mendoza. The Mets, despite all the efforts made so far, are still continuing the search for starting pitching.

That’s where one of the most sought-after names by several teams this offseason comes into play. “They’re in the mix for Freddy Peralta,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory.

The Milwaukee Brewers pitcher and two-time All-Star is strongly rumored to don orange and blue ahead of what’s coming, and judging by the insider’s words, the Mets are not backing down in the bid to add him to their ranks alongside Bo Bichette and potentially Cody Bellinger.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers

Mets aiming to build a Super Team

The New York Mets are clearly signaling their intent to build a powerhouse roster for the upcoming season, aggressively pursuing a super team blueprint. After successfully landing Bo Bichette to anchor their infield, the front office has shifted its focus toward bolstering the rotation and adding more outfield fire-power.

see also NY Mets reportedly considering additional outfielder acquisition following potential Cody Bellinger signing

According to Michael Baron on X, the Mets are prepared to make a serious run at Cody Bellinger. Interestingly, the strategy for Bellinger involves tempting him with a “short-term situation,” a move that would allow the star to maintain his market value while giving the Mets an elite, high-impact bat for their immediate championship window.