Cubs get update on Nico Hoerner after early exit due to neck tightness

The Chicago Cubs may have avoided a major injury scare after Nico Hoerner exited Friday’s 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks due to neck tightness. Manager Craig Counsell emphasized caution with one of the team’s most important contributors during a strong start to the 2026 season.

After Alex Bregman issued warning to rivals, the Cubs are dealing with their own early-season storyline involving durability and depth. “It’s not an injury, but the kind of thing where it didn’t leave me in a place to be myself today,” Hoerner said, according to MLB.com. The second baseman had already made an impact early, doubling and scoring in the first inning before being replaced as symptoms worsened.

Counsell later explained the decision to remove him from the game. “It got worse on the swing and run around the bases,” he said. “He tried to go out there in the second and he couldn’t throw. He just couldn’t move his neck at all. It’s a muscle thing… it may be a day or two, but I think it’ll be fine after that.”

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Hoerner’s early-season production highlights his importance

Before exiting, Hoerner extended his on-base streak to 12 games, continuing what has been one of the most productive stretches of his career. Through 32 games, he is hitting .297 with four home runs, nine doubles, and 26 RBIs, while maintaining strong plate discipline with 13 walks and just 14 strikeouts.

Nico Hoerner grimaced while running the bases in the first inning and has now been removed from the game pic.twitter.com/6KxxWj6RK7 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 1, 2026

His consistent presence at the top of the lineup has been critical for Chicago, both offensively and defensively. Hoerner’s ability to generate contact and control at-bats has helped stabilize the Cubs’ offense, earning him recognition as a key engine for the team’s early success.

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Cubs remain optimistic as Hoerner eyes quick return

While the situation appears minor, the Cubs will continue to monitor Hoerner closely over the coming days. The infielder noted that the tightness developed during pregame workouts and worsened during in-game action, though he did not rule out a possible connection to being hit by a pitch earlier in the week. “Got some good treatment… we’ll just see how I feel tomorrow when I get here,” Hoerner said, expressing confidence in a quick recovery.

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With depth options like Matt Shaw stepping in, Chicago managed to secure the win, but the team’s outlook will largely depend on Hoerner’s health moving forward. For now, early signs suggest the Cubs may have avoided a more serious setback.