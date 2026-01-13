NY Yankees reportedly confront complex challenge ahead of key deadline amid Cody Bellinger uncertainty

The New York Yankees are in the hunt for Cody Bellinger, but meeting his demands poses a complex challenge as the team approaches a critical deadline. They are eager to enhance their roster with top-tier talent for the upcoming season.

As reported by Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, the Yankees have yet to appoint an international scouting director, with the deadline for the international signing period looming on January 15. It’s increasingly uncertain whether this situation will be resolved by then.

Phillips’ reporting reveals insights from two sources familiar with the scenario, noting that the uncertainty about filling this key role within the Yankees’ organization remains persistent.

Although the Yankees are reportedly focused on acquiring a top free agent, as Bo Bichette emerged as a possibility noting that he reportedly met with the Philadelphia Phillies, there’s potential for international players to make a surprising impact as they contend with other franchises that have already announced significant additions to their rosters.

Cody Bellinger during the 2020 97th annual New York Baseball Writers’ Dinner

Potential candidates for the Yankees’ international scouting director

Following the dismissal of long-serving director Danny Rowland, the Yankees are reportedly in search of an external candidate for the role of international scouting director, with several names speculated to be in consideration.

After losing out on top prospects set to sign with the New York Mets, the Yankees are keen on finding a candidate for the executive position who can secure valuable deals in the coming years. MLB insider Francys Romero has indicated that Victor Roldan, currently the Director of International Operations for the Yankees, could be a frontrunner for the position.

Though specific names are not confirmed in the reports, there is considerable buzz around candidates with successful track records from teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, and Cleveland Guardians.

The implications of a vacant international scouting director role

If the Yankees fail to appoint someone to this position within the next 48 hours, their international signing period may remain notably subdued. It would be challenging to identify ideal organizational fits without an expert dedicated to managing such efforts.

