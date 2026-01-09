NY Yankees and Cody Bellinger are reportedly not on the same page in ongoing contract discussions

The New York Yankees have been chasing Cody Bellinger throughout the offseason, and there is no doubt he remains their top target as they look to position themselves as strong contenders for the World Series next MLB season. Bellinger is viewed as the missing piece to elevate the roster, but the process has turned out to be far more complicated than initially expected.

Bellinger does not appear close to reaching an agreement. Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported that talks have continued, but both sides remain far apart, mainly due to disagreements over contract length. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Bellinger and the Boras Corporation are seeking a six or seven-year deal, while the Yankees are pushing for a four or five-year commitment.

Bellinger opted out of his Yankees contract after a strong 2025 season and entered free agency searching for long-term security. The Yankees acquired him from the Chicago Cubs in December 2024 at a relatively low cost, and he went on to deliver an excellent season, becoming a key contributor to the lineup.

During the 2025 MLB season, Bellinger hit .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and an .813 OPS across 152 games. That total marked his highest home run output since 2019. He ranked among the most complete outfielders in baseball, adding value with his defense, speed, and versatility while playing all three outfield positions and first base.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

The latest offer Bellinger received from the Yankees

The Yankees’ latest offer to Cody Bellinger reportedly exceeded $30 million in average annual value. However, according to Kuty, Bellinger and his camp continued to prioritize contract length, with a strong preference for a seven-year deal. New York reportedly made at least two multi-year offers, including the most recent proposal.

The Yankees were believed to be more comfortable with a four or five-year contract, a stance that led to the current stalemate. Since Juan Soto left the team, ownership has shown increased caution when it comes to handing out long-term deals, favoring flexibility over extended commitments.

With negotiations dragging on, the Yankees have started to view the situation as increasingly difficult. As a result, they have begun to monitor other free agent options due to the extended talks with Bellinger, including Bo Bichette, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“The Yankees and No. 1 target Cody Bellinger have exchanged multiple proposals but haven’t closed the gap quite enough to shut off other possibilities,” Heyman wrote. “New York is now looking more seriously at superstar infielder Bo Bichette,” as the offseason continues to evolve.

